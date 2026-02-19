Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Months-long search for missing woman continues: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are seeking any possible leads to locating 63-year-old Kellie Penland who was last heard from in November of 2025.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Penland's last contact was at Advent Health in Sebring. Penland's family has been without contact from her.

HCSO describes Penland as 5-foot-4, around 90 pounds, with green eyes.

HCSO urges anyone with information to call 863-402-7200, option 1.

