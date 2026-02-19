Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Pinellas schools plan on charging $50 fee per sport for student-athletes

Pinellas County Schools
Pinellas County Schools
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools plan on implementing a $50 participation fee for each sport played by student-athletes.

The district’s athletics update says the fee would be charged per sport, meaning students involved in multiple sports would pay for each one individually. The PowerPoint presentation says change is intended to help support and sustain athletic programs by offsetting operational costs.

The report also noted other counties in Florida have similar participation fees, with amounts varying by district. Hillsborough County charges a $30 "activity insurance," Osceola County charges $35 athletic fees in general, and St. Lucie County also charges $50 per sport.

The planned fee uptick is scheduled to begin this upcoming school year.

