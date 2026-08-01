News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 1

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez says expect rain chances to stick around overnight, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A flood watch is in effect for Citrus and Hernando counties until 8 p.m. Monday, as the heaviest rain is expected north of Tampa.

Forecast: Rain sticks around overnight

More of the top stories for August 1 from Tampa Bay 28: