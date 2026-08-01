Troopers arrest four after alleged street takeover, 140 mph chase on I-75: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after troopers said they took part in a street takeover on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County that led to a high-speed chase reaching 140 mph, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to a criminal report affidavit, troopers received a BOLO around mile marker 266 on northbound I-75 for more than 100 vehicles blocking traffic and performing burnouts on the interstate.

Troopers said interstate cameras showed all travel lanes shut down during the takeover. When law enforcement arrived with emergency lights and sirens activated, vehicles began fleeing the area and participants ran back to their cars.

One vehicle, a green BMW, sped away northbound at what troopers described as "a very high rate of speed." Investigators said the BMW reached speeds over 120 mph before climbing to 140 mph while weaving through traffic with hazard lights activated, FHP said.

The chase continued northbound before the driver exited onto Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, ran a red light at Dona Michelle Drive and eventually stopped in a parking lot after several turns, according to the affidavit.

Troopers identified the driver as 25-year-old Yulian Lugo, who was arrested on charges including aggravated fleeing to elude and participating in a street takeover.

Three passengers, identified as Mason Salois, 18, Julia Paxton, 18, and Madison Rudeck, 24, were also arrested and charged with participating in a street takeover. Troopers said none of the passengers reported being held against their will, per the affidavit.

All four were booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.