Metropolitan Ministries provides back-to-school supplies for families in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries hosted a back-to-school bash to help families in need on Friday.

Nicole Boone, the Vice President of Education with Metropolitan Ministries, said the organization currently has more than 100 families living on its Tampa campus.

The nonprofit organization provided those families with back-to-school supplies like backpacks, school uniforms and shoes.

Jessica Davis said the nonprofit has provided her with temporary housing.

She said it has been a blessing.

"It's been hard. I'm going through a divorce and got evicted, lost my job, lost my car. This was the only place, other than I was staying on the couch with a friend, and it was hard because she had kids too," said Davis.

Her daughter received free back-to-school items. Children could also enjoy cotton candy and snow cones.

"I have nothing for her right now. I mean, I just finished school. I don't have a job. I have no way to pay for anything. I mean, this is everything," she said.

"I don't know where I'd be right now if we didn't have the help from them," said Davis.

Boone said the nonprofit also hosted back-to-school events in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

She said corporate and private donors make the events possible.

"It's a special moment because you don't want to go back to school with last year's stuff, so you're excited when you have what everybody else has," said Boone.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.