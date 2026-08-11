News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 11

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says a heat advisory is in effect for all of the Tampa Bay area today, as some areas have feels-like temperatures over 110 degrees.

PM Forecast 8/11

More of the top stories for August 11 from Tampa Bay 28: