Haines City police officer accused of using FLOCK cameras to search estranged wife's vehicle over 700 times

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police said an officer has been arrested after an investigation revealed FLOCK camera misuse.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Haines City Police Department, an investigation was opened on August 10 after Officer Christopher Goodson told his supervisor he had made several FLOCK camera inquiries into his estranged wife’s vehicle.

Detectives looked into Goodson’s FLOCK camera searches and found he had entered his estranged wife’s vehicle plate number into the system 717 times between Sept. 01, 2024 to June 30, 2026.

The affidavit said Goodson would enter various reasons to make entries into the database to locate the vehicle, including criminal motor vehicle offenses, drug/narcotic training, assault/battery offenses, and obstructing the police.

Police found the vehicle was not part of any criminal investigation, nor was her vehicle listed in any crime, the affidavit said.

Goodson was charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices, and official Misconduct.

He had been with the Haines City Police Department since 2022. He has indicated he plans to resign, Haines City Police said.