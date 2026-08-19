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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 19

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 19
WFTS
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 19
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect continued heat, with a chance of rain in certain areas of Tampa Bay over the next three or four days.

PM Forecast 8/19

More of the top stories for August 19 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 19 8 p.m.

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