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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 2

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WFTS, Pinellas County
Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template 8.2.png
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Flooding threat continues

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez for August 2, 2026: Flooding threat continues overnight.

Forecast: Flooding threat continues overnight

More of the top stories for August 2 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 2 7 p.m.

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