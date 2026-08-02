Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Police investigating shooting aboard PSTA bus in Pinellas Park: PPPD

PSTA BUS SHOOTING.png
Pinellas County
PSTA BUS SHOOTING.png
Posted

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened aboard a PSTA bus Sunday morning in Pinellas Park, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD).

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to the area of U.S. Highway 19 North and 49th Street North after reports of a person shot on a bus, according to a news release.

PPPD said the suspect fled from the bus before officers located and arrested the person near Freedom Lake Park at 9990 49th St. N.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per the release.

Police said the investigation remains active, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.