Police investigating shooting aboard PSTA bus in Pinellas Park: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened aboard a PSTA bus Sunday morning in Pinellas Park, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD).

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to the area of U.S. Highway 19 North and 49th Street North after reports of a person shot on a bus, according to a news release.

PPPD said the suspect fled from the bus before officers located and arrested the person near Freedom Lake Park at 9990 49th St. N.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per the release.

Police said the investigation remains active, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.