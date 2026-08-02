Tarpon Springs police investigating shooting on E. MLK Drive: TSPD

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of the 200 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the department.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning, per a TSPD Facebook post.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

TSPD is asking residents to avoid the area to allow investigators to gather information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-937-6151.