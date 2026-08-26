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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 26

NFL Owners Football
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Club Business speaks during a news conference during an NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, in Atlanta.
NFL Owners Football
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says inland storms will end as we head into the overnight hours. No rain expected along the coast.

Inland storms ending and not much rain on the coast

More of the top stories for August 26 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 26 8 p.m.

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