Fallen Polk County Fire Rescue chaplain honored at celebration of life

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — A Polk County Fire Rescue chaplain killed in a crash last week was laid to rest Wednesday. The man who spent his life serving others is being remembered by the very people he was there to support.

In 2022, Hector Cruz answered the call to become a volunteer Polk County Fire Rescue chaplain. Fire Chief Shawn Smith said Cruz was more than a chaplain. He was known as a great listener, someone who gave the best hugs, and the ability to offer solace whenever someone was going through a difficult situation.

“You can see the loss in the faces here. They’re hurting because he was at the stations. If he stopped by the stations and the crews weren’t there and they were on a call, he would write notes on their whiteboard. So, all of them had a real personal connection with him and it’s a big loss,” Smith said.

Cruz was a retired New York police officer, an army veteran, an ordained minister.

He was killed Aug. 19 when investigators say a dump truck ran a red light at Highway 17 and West Eagle Avenue in Eagle Lake. Cruz was leaving a fire station visit when the crash happened.

"He just left our Eagle Lake station. He was there for an hour and 45 minutes. He left and came up to the intersection and pulled out and the crews were still outside. Some of them saw it and heard it, and they knew,” Smith said.

Those who knew Cruz said his greatest gift was his ability to step into other people's pain and make them feel seen, heard and loved.

“Hector was a man who loved God and a man who loved people. He was so good at making people feel loved the moment they walked in. He was often times the first to greet people and make them feel welcome,” said Briana Latimer.

On Wednesday his family, friends and fellow first responders gathered to celebrate his life. Cruz received full line-of-duty honors, including a last bell and last call. Governor Ron DeSantis also signed a lowering of the flags at half-staff in honor of Cruz.

“He was so loved and he made an impact, clearly. Coming here today, you see he impacted many people‘s lives and I’m grateful to see the celebration of his life today,” Latimer said.

He is survived by his wife, Nidia, his children and six grandchildren. Cruz’s final resting place is at Auburndale Memorial Park.

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