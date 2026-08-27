News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 27

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect higher rain chances in the afternoon Friday as typical summer flow returns.

More sunshine in the morning expected for Tampa Bay

More of the top stories for August 27 from Tampa Bay 28: