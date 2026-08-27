Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dawn Marie spent 30 years as an educator before discovering a new passion: raising tiny Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens that weigh less than a pound and fall asleep in your arms.

A Bay Area resident tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska that the demand for Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens has exploded as people discover the miniature birds make unlikely companions.

Marie raises the micro-bantam breed — essentially a miniature chicken — from her backyard operation, incubating eggs, helping chicks hatch, and selling the birds for far less than many breeders charge. Breeders typically charge $100 to $400 depending on the bird. Marie charges $25 to $75.

The bird originated in Puerto Rico and is the smallest breed of chicken. They come in various colors, patterns and in a variety of styles.

"She is just going to fall asleep in your arms," Marie told Paluska.

Marie got into raising the birds after three decades as an educator, looking for something new to learn.

"It's what people call 'henopause.' I woke up one morning, and I'm like, I've done the same job every day for 30 years, and I was like, I want to learn something new, I want to learn about something I know nothing about," Marie said.

Her backyard operation has grown quickly along with demand.

"My last batch, literally, I'm like, I've got kikirikis hatching, and people were lining up. I want four. I want five," Marie said. "I sell occasional eggs, occasional chicks just basically to support the feed," Marie said.

She says the breed's calm, affectionate personality is a major driver of their growing popularity.

"They are the new comfort pet,” Marie said.

Marie believes the kikiriki is on the verge of a cultural moment.

"We are on the ground level of the next great thing," Marie said.

She compared the birds' rising appeal to another famous small companion animal.

"These are like the Paris Hilton Chihuahua purse dog," Marie said.

One of Marie's birds, Luna, came directly from Puerto Rico and holds a special place in her flock.

“She came straight from Puerto Rico. She was my very first one," Marie said. "She's the one that got me hooked.”



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. A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.