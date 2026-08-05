News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 5

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association told Tampa Bay 28's Maya Sargent that negotiations over health insurance costs have reached an agreement, following months of discussions and teachers speaking out at school board meetings over concerns about potential hikes. PCTA: Agreement reached with District over health insurance costs for educators

Nearly half of working households across the Tampa Bay area struggle to make ends meet, and the need for food assistance continues to grow — even as Feeding Tampa Bay delivered 100 million meals last year alone.

After two cases of dengue fever were confirmed in Hillsborough County, homeowners in Pinellas are raising concerns about mosquito breeding grounds in their own neighborhoods.

Nearly a week after heavy rain flooded a Lakeland auto shop, its owners say they're still searching for answers about why it happened and whether anything will be done to prevent it from happening again.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28's Jason Adams says Thursday will start dry and sunny in the morning with temperatures around 80. By lunchtime, we'll be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin to pick up far inland after 1 p.m., and the east wind pushes all the rain west to the coast in the afternoon.

Limited rain chances tonight across the Tampa Bay

More of the top stories for August 5 from Tampa Bay 28: