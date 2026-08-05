PCTA: Agreement reached with district over health insurance costs for educators, impasse avoided

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association told Tampa Bay 28 that negotiations over health insurance costs have reached an agreement, following months of discussions and teachers speaking out at school board meetings over concerns about potential hikes.

According to PCTA, under the new agreement, employees who select the family plan will pay about $475 per paycheck, and individual employees will pay $111 per paycheck, a $10 increase from last year.

Watch report from Maya Sargent

PCTA: Agreement reached with District over health insurance costs for educators

Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association President Tracey McConnell said the outcome reflects the limits of what was achievable at the bargaining table.

"I really, truly believe that this is the best that we were going to do," said McConnell. "If I thought that forcing would have mattered, it would have helped, then I would have been all in on doing that."

Tampa Bay 28's Maya Sargent sat down with McConnell, who broke down the numbers and described what comes next for educators and the district.

As part of the negotiations, McConnell said the district plans to meet with unions every six weeks to discuss health care. She said those conversations will focus on helping employees make the most of their coverage and working toward expanded access to care.

"To help educate people the best way to use their health care, and to work towards getting clinics set up in Pinellas County for the employees to be able to use," said McConnell when describing the clinics. "We know that there are other districts in the state of Florida where they have health care clinics for the employees, and it's a way for the employees to get reduced health care on their medications, on procedures, or things that they can get done in a clinic."

The school board recently approved hiring a third party to review the district's health insurance plans. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick described the move as a fact-finding effort.

"Simply an exploratory ask for them to examine our practices and give us feedback on, are there ways in which we can save money, and then move from there."

Regarding salary, McConnell said Pinellas teachers will see an increase, adding that teachers with 10 or more years of experience will receive just under $3,000 more per year, while those with fewer than 10 years will receive just above $2,500 more per year.

Tampa Bay 28 is waiting to hear back from the school district about the details of the health insurance agreement and next steps.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.