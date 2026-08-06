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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 6

News Tonight August 6
WFTS
News Tonight August 6
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis says today was the first time in a long time it has felt like Florida weather.

PM Forecast 8/6: Rain continues into the weekend

More of the top stories for August 6 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 6 8 p.m.

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