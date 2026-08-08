News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 8

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says for Sunday, expect a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat indices between 100-107.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, August 8, 2026

More of the top stories for August 8 from Tampa Bay 28: