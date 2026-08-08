Tampa man killed after boat crashes into rock jetty near Picnic Island Park

TAMPA, Fla. — A 61-year-old Tampa man died Saturday after his boat crashed into a rock jetty near Picnic Island Park.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the crash ejected both people on board into the water.

One of the occupants swam to shore and was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, officials said.

The second occupant, identified as David A. Hochberg, 61, of Tampa, was later recovered from the water deceased.

FWC officers, Tampa police and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation, with FWC leading the case.