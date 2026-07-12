News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 12

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Hot Week Ahead

To start off your workweek, rain chances decrease to 20% with a high near 95 degrees. On Tuesday, expect a bit more rain coverage, but rain chances really drop off Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast: Hot Week Ahead

More of the top stories for July 12 from Tampa Bay 28: