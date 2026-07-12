Pasco deputies investigate shooting in Beacon Square neighborhood: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple gunshots reported in a Beacon Square neighborhood led deputies to detain several people after investigators said weapons were fired in a backyard.

According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO), deputies responded around 4:05 p.m. to the Pinehurst Drive area after receiving reports of multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found the people believed to be responsible for the shooting and detained them without incident.

Preliminary information from investigators indicates the individuals were shooting weapons in their backyard.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

Officials described the incident as isolated and said there is no threat to public safety.