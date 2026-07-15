News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 15

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez was at County Line Road near New Tampa, where Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to move forward with a change to their fire service providers. Instead of partnering with the city of Tampa, they are now partnering with Pasco County Fire Rescue. And one of those stations includes Station 26.

Hillsborough County approves new fire services agreement with Pasco County for parts of New Tampa

Pinellas County Schools has temporarily stopped public high schools from scheduling new athletic competitions against St. Petersburg Catholic High School, Pinellas County district officials confirmed Wednesday.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com Stock image of an assortment of sports equipment.

The American Red Cross has declared a national emergency blood shortage, saying donations dropped 25% in June. And while the American Red Cross doesn't handle blood donations here in Florida, we're hearing a similar story here in Tampa. Our Tampa metro and West Hillsborough County reporter, Jada Williams, takes us inside a blood bank where the supply is running low.

Advent Health Tampa blood drive aims to combat shortage affecting Tampa Bay patients

The fallout from Fort Meade's controversial data center deal continues tonight. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with the same group that fought the project for months, which is now trying to remove three city leaders from office.

WFTS

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Rain chances to return

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says after several unusually dry and hot days across the Tampa Bay area, changes are on the way heading into the weekend.

PM Forecast 7/15

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 15 from Tampa Bay 28: