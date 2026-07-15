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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 15

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WFTS, File
Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template 7.15.png
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

  • Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez was at County Line Road near New Tampa, where Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to move forward with a change to their fire service providers. Instead of partnering with the city of Tampa, they are now partnering with Pasco County Fire Rescue. And one of those stations includes Station 26.
Hillsborough County approves new fire services agreement with Pasco County for parts of New Tampa

Youth Sports
Stock image of an assortment of sports equipment.

Advent Health Tampa blood drive aims to combat shortage affecting Tampa Bay patients

Fort Meade recall effort advances after controversial data center approval

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Rain chances to return

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says after several unusually dry and hot days across the Tampa Bay area, changes are on the way heading into the weekend.

PM Forecast 7/15

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 15 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 15 8 p.m.

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