Pinellas schools pause new athletic contracts with St. Petersburg Catholic

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Pinellas County Schools has temporarily stopped public high schools from scheduling new athletic competitions against St. Petersburg Catholic High School, Pinellas County district officials confirmed Wednesday.

The directive came from district Athletic Director Marc Allison, who instructed schools not to enter into any new athletic contracts with the private school until further notice.

District leaders and representatives from St. Petersburg Catholic met Tuesday privately to discuss concerns related to the decision and agreed to continue conversations later this year, according to the school district.

Officials said any athletic agreements signed before June 25 will still be honored, meaning previously scheduled games and events will move forward as planned.

The restriction remains temporary as discussions between both sides continue.

"Pinellas County Schools’ Athletic Director Marc Allison has instructed all high schools not to enter into any new athletic contracts with St. Petersburg Catholic High School until further notice. District and St. Petersburg Catholic leaders met privately on Tuesday to discuss concerns and agreed to continue those discussions in the fall. Athletic contracts signed before June 25 will be honored, and all previously scheduled games will be played as planned.” Pinellas County Schools