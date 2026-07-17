Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 17

News Tonight July 17
WFTS
News Tonight July 17
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain has ended for tonight but will ramp back up this weekend.

Forecast: Rain winding down for the evening before ramping up again Sunday

More of the top stories for July 17 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 17 8 p.m.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.