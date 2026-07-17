News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 17

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain has ended for tonight but will ramp back up this weekend.

Forecast: Rain winding down for the evening before ramping up again Sunday

More of the top stories for July 17 from Tampa Bay 28: