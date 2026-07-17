Deputy arrested for stalking after sending woman unwanted text messages after traffic stop: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a deputy was arrested and charged with stalking after being accused of sending a woman unwanted text messages.

Andrew Brown, 39, conducted a traffic stop on a woman on July 7 and obtained the woman’s phone number.

HCSO said Brown sent the victim repeated unwanted text messages after she blocked him.

Brown was charged with one count of stalking.

The deputy had been employed with HCSO for nine months and was suspended without pay pending the criminal investigation, officials said.