News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 18

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your weekend.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain is easing up on Saturday evening, with most of the showers coming Sunday morning.

Forecast: Rain easing up Saturday night but Sunday morning showers coming

More of the top stories for July 18 from Tampa Bay 28: