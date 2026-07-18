Deputy shot in the face during Ruskin shootout leaves hospital: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — A deputy who was left hospitalized after taking gunfire to the face earlier this week during a shootout in Ruskin is headed home from Tampa General Hospital, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared on social media on Saturday.

Deputy Sopharmony Muon who was shot in the face and hand underwent surgery on his hand on Friday.

In a Facebook post on July 18, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office had the following message about 33-year-old Muon:

"Deputy Muon is officially heading home after his stay at the hospital, and he was sent off with an incredible clap-out from everyone who has been by his side through it all. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff who took such great care of him, and to #teamHCSO and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support. Deputy Muon’s healing journey continues at home, but today was a celebration worth sharing!"

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

His release from the hospital comes just a day after Deputy Colton Daniels, 39, was released from Tampa General Hospital one day after he was shot in the neck during the deputy-involved shooting in Ruskin.