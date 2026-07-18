Reported gunshots at high school in Sarasota leads to investigation: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are looking into reports of gunshots heard at Booker High School's parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the calls shortly before 2:30 p.m. on July 18.

SPD said there are no reported injuries, as officers were able to secure the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-915-4307 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.