News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 20

President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods, inside look at Tampa General Hospital's Aeromed team, and Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has the latest on when rain showers will end.

Top Headlines

President Donald Trump on Monday imposed 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods, declaring that Canada has unfairly discriminated against American autos, alcohol and dairy products.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington.

When two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot in the line of duty on July 16, they were taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams got an inside look at the Aeromed helicopters used to save lives.

How TGH's Aeromed gets critical patients to the hospital faster than ambulance

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was arrested and charged after witnesses reported seeing him abuse his dog. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A yacht dubbed the "Determination" was being towed when it collided with the dock along New River in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Mobile Mike Public Relations/Instagram MobileMike_

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain is expected to continue tonight due to TD-2.

Latest forecast as scattered showers are expected

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 20 from Tampa Bay 28: