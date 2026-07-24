TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council members voted 4-3 not to approve a land use transmittal needed for the mixed-use development planned around a potential Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

I was there for the vote that many assume is the first of its kind for the council.

WATCH: Tampa City Council votes 'no' on Rays land use transmittal. What does that mean for the project?

Tampa City Council votes 'no' on Rays land use transmittal. What does that mean?

"We have, the first time probably in history, we have not transmitted a plan," Council Chair Alan Clendenin said.

Council member Lynn Hurtak explained her reasoning during the meeting.

"I think it's a waste of time to send it to the state if I'm just going to vote against it. So I just, I move to not transmit to the state," Hurtak said.

One day later, I set out to find out what this could mean for the development.

The vote does not kill the stadium project entirely. The stadium can be built on the property without a council vote, but a comprehensive plan revision is required for the mixed-use development planned around it. The Rays can also ask the city to reconsider the decision.

In a statement, Council Chairman Alan Clendenin said:

"By refusing to transmit the amendment despite those recommendations, City Council cut short the review process without the benefit of state agency input."

“I believe the City Council should have voted to transmit the proposed comprehensive plan amendment to the State for review and comment. Both the City of Tampa’s professional planning staff and the Planning Commission recommended transmittal after evaluating the proposal under the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The purpose of the transmittal process is to allow state reviewing agencies to identify any issues and provide comments before the City makes a final decision.







By refusing to transmit the amendment despite those recommendations, City Council cut short the review process without the benefit of state agency input. There was no evidence presented during the hearing that the proposal was inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan, the decision appears arbitrary rather than based on the record.







At a minimum, allowing the proposal to be transmitted would have ensured that the Council had the benefit of a complete review before deciding whether to adopt or reject the amendment.”

Chair Clendenin

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also blasted the vote on social media, saying in part:

"It defies common sense that City Council members would prefer to have no say in the benefits a Tampa Rays project would bring to our city, and instead punt it to the county to work out."

Acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency board, council members also pushed back on discussing the CRA's $100 million contribution during a Thursday meeting. Council member Bill Carlson said he was concerned the board had not yet spoken with the Rays in person.

"It would require a simple conversation with each of us," Carlson said.

By Friday morning, Carlson posted on social media following a meeting with Rays CEO Ken Babby, saying Babby reached out Thursday evening and plans to sit down with each council member individually.

"Representing the public means having tough conversations even when you disagree," Carlson said. "Hats off to Ken Babby, Rays CEO, for reaching out last night. We had a productive conversation this morning. He said he plans to meet with all city council members to listen to the concerns of their constituents. The community is always better when we maintain a dialogue."

I also reached out to Carlson and the Rays and have yet to hear back.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.