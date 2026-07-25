TAMPA, Fla. — OneBlood has secured the units of rare blood needed to move forward with a life-saving bone marrow transplant for a Florida teen.

Tampa Bay 28 first told you about Gigi Felix earlier this month.

WATCH: OneBlood secures rare blood donations needed to save Florida teen's life

OneBlood secures rare blood donations needed to save Florida teen's life

The Miami teen has received numerous blood transfusions throughout her life as she battles sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder.

In June, doctors put out an urgent plea to secure at least 50 units of rare blood before moving forward with Gigi's bone marrow transplant.

“It’s just a shock, seeing like thousands of shares and likes on different platforms of so many people that care about my story,” said Gigi Felix.

Susan Forbes with OneBlood said the community’s response has been remarkable. Within a few weeks, OneBlood secured the needed blood donations.

OneBlood was looking for donors for Gigi who have blood that is genetically similar. OneBlood asked for donors who are African American or of African descent with an O Negative blood type.

“We want to thank the community because this has been an extraordinary response. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them, and we hope that you will continue to donate. You were making an impact in Gigi’s life and in so many other patients’ lives,” said Susan Forbes with OneBlood.

OneBlood is now looking for donors who are African American or of African descent with Type O Blood. Forbes said Gigi's blood type will change after the bone marrow transplant.

Gigi may need blood transfusions before, during and after the bone marrow transplant.

“As she goes through the transplant, her blood type is going to change to that of her brother’s because he is the bone marrow donor. He is O Positive and her blood type will change to that, her antigen profile will change to that of her brother’s, so we will then need to provide specially matched blood that matches her new blood type. It’s an amazing procedure and what will happen, but the reality is additional donations will be needed,” said Forbes.

If donors are not a match for Gigi, they may be a match for other patients with sickle cell disease.

“Gigi’s story has inspired a lot of people who had never donated before to come forward and donate, and I only can hope that they will continue to do that because this isn’t a one-and-done. These sickle cell patients, they are getting blood transfusions on a regular basis, and it is literally their lifeline,” said Forbes.

“We are very, very grateful to the wonderful response we’ve seen from the community.”

To find your nearest OneBlood donation center, click here.

To learn more about Gigi’s story, click here.

If you donate blood, OneBlood will determine your blood type and antigen profile.



Share Your Story with Julie



Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.