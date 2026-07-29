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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 29

News Tonight July 29
WFTS
News Tonight July 29
Posted

Pasco County community shaken after string of vehicle burglaries, proposal to convert a Clearwater golf club into a multi-use sports complex and check the radar as rain is expected for the next few days.

Top Headlines

Vehicle burglaries rattle San Antonio's Mirada community

'The Landings' Golf Course could become a sports complex, neighbors say not so fast3.png

Bucs open training camp amid contract stalemates

  • U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and investors weighed renewed fighting in the Middle East, rising oil prices and continued concerns about the technology sector.
    Markets skid sharply lower as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain is expected for the next few days. Expect more this weekend across the Tampa Bay area.

Latest forecast as highs expected to reach low 90s

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 29 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 29 8 p.m.

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