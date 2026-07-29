News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 29

Pasco County community shaken after string of vehicle burglaries, proposal to convert a Clearwater golf club into a multi-use sports complex and check the radar as rain is expected for the next few days.



Top Headlines

Neighbors in the Mirada community of San Antonio are shaken after a string of vehicle burglaries that were captured on surveillance video. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with residents in the community who are hoping to find the suspects.

Vehicle burglaries rattle San Antonio's Mirada community

Controversy is brewing over a proposal that would develop "The Landings" into a multi-use sports complex. While developers say the facility will boost tourism, neighbors Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent spoke with are pushing back.

WFTS

Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea both enter camp without new deals as the Bucs kick off the '26 season. Head coach Todd Bowles shrugged off any concern that the outside noise might affect the locker room.

Bucs open training camp amid contract stalemates

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and investors weighed renewed fighting in the Middle East, rising oil prices and continued concerns about the technology sector.

Markets skid sharply lower as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain is expected for the next few days. Expect more this weekend across the Tampa Bay area.

Latest forecast as highs expected to reach low 90s

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 29 from Tampa Bay 28: