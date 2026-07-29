SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Neighbors in the Mirada community of San Antonio are shaken after a string of vehicle burglaries that were captured on surveillance video.

Just after midnight Tuesday, resident Megan Goktepe's surveillance camera recorded what appears to be a young man checking a truck door before getting inside. Goktepe says her husband's AirPods were stolen. With help from a detective, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office recovered the stolen AirPods.

About 10 minutes later, neighbor Wayne Verschuere says his Ring camera alerted him to someone near his home.

"Like 12:30 in the morning, my Ring camera on the side of my house went off," Verschuere said. "I looked at it, saw that there was somebody running by the side of my house, and obviously at 12:30 in the morning, probably not, you know, a good sign."

WATCH: Pasco County vehicle burglaries put San Antonio neighborhood on edge

Vehicle burglaries rattle San Antonio's Mirada community

Another neighbor also shared a photo from that night showing a person near the vehicles.

Resident Katie Pace says the incidents have rattled a community that has long felt safe.

"It is unnerving to say the least. It is scary," Pace said. "It is startling to know that this is happening."

Verschuere says he hopes the incidents remain isolated and that the neighborhood can return to feeling secure.

"You buy a house in a good neighborhood, and you think that you've got a safe spot and you're not gonna have people that are gonna come and try and treat you poorly, badly, stuff like that...It's really sad," Verschuere said.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it is actively investigating and is reminding residents to lock their car doors at night.



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