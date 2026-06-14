Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 14

news tonight 6.14.png
WFTS, Reed Hoffmann/AP
news tonight 6.14.png
Posted
and last updated

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Low rain chances to kick off the new work week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, June 14, 2026 — West wind continues to deliver low rain chances.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, June 14, 2026

More of the top stories for June 14 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 14 7 p.m.

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV