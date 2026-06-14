News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 14

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Low rain chances to kick off the new work week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, June 14, 2026 — West wind continues to deliver low rain chances.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, June 14, 2026

More of the top stories for June 14 from Tampa Bay 28: