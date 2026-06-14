Tampa uses 'SPYDER' machine to clear 250 tons of debris from stormwater ditch

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa used a specialized Spyder machine to remove 250 tons of debris from a stormwater ditch off West Boy Scout Boulevard.
Officials said the equipment’s articulating legs allowed it to operate in areas that would have been nearly impossible to reach with standard machinery.
The SPYDER is deployed to locations across the city to help clear ditches and low-lying areas ahead of tropical storms and hurricanes.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event
A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event