News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 20

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams said Father’s Day will bring scorching temperatures, with highs in the low 90s along the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. The heat index is expected to climb above 100 in most areas, and there’s still no rain in the forecast.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, June 20, 2026

More of the top stories for June 20 from Tampa Bay 28: