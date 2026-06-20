BARTOW, Fla. — Starting next month, Polk County Public Schools will charge a fee for any private school student who participates in district sports.

A new law allows school districts to charge a fee up to $400.

WATCH: New $400 athletic fee in Polk County takes effect in July

New $400 athletic fee in Polk County takes effect in July

Earlier this month, the school board voted unanimously to approve the $400 fee.

Under the new state law, private school students have the opportunity to participate in district sports that are not offered by their school. Districts may charge the fee to cover the costs involved.

"Students must play in their county unless they don't offer the sport, but we have several student athletes that came here in previous years that participate in a sport, we're going to grandfather those student athletes in," said Dan Talbot, senior director of athletics.

Talbot gave a presentation to board members on June 9.

"Field and court maintenance, officials and empire costs are increasing rapidly as we go, so the money that is collected from the district office will be returned to the schools to help offset some of the costs," said Talbot.

The state law is designed to ensure equal access to athletics regardless of school choice.

"One of the things the Senate bill does, it restricts multiple school participation. In the past, we've seen in the past, student athletes do cross country at one school, then do soccer at another school and do track at another school," said Talbot.

The fee does not apply to charter or homeschool students.

The fee takes effect starting on July 1.

For more information, click here.



Share Your Story with Julie



Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.