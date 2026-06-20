Two hospitalized in critical condition after Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded just before 10:45 a.m. to the 400 block of E Oak Avenue, where they found an adult female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a news release.

The suspect, an adult male, fled the scene and was later found near N 12th Street and E Palifox Street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, TPD said.

Police said preliminary findings indicate the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

TPD reminded residents that resources are available for victims of domestic violence, including The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 813-247-SAFE (7233) or by text at 813-248-1050. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.