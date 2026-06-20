Bullard Family Foundation hosts 2nd annual Superstar Dads celebration

TAMPA, Fla — Hundreds of fathers across the Tampa Bay area spent Father's Day weekend at the Museum of Science and Innovation in Tampa for the Bullard Family Foundation's 2nd annual Celebration of Superstar Dads.

The event, organized by Thaddeus Bullard — known to many as WWE superstar Titus O'Neil — and the Bullard Family Foundation, brought families together for a day of exploring, building, and spending time together.

Bullard, who serves as president of the Bullard Family Foundation and is a father of three, said he chose an indoor venue this year to make the event more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

"If you walk outside, you're probably sweating off 5 pounds, said Bullard, I wanted something that, they can come in, they can sit, chill out, they can sit down. If you have kids that have sensory issues, we can bring them inside out of the heat. So I try to think about things that is truly inclusive of everyone," Bullard said.

The celebration honored not only biological fathers, but also male mentors and father figures.

"I just wanted to put together a celebration that would honor dads, male mentors, father figures in each person's life. You may not be their biological father, but you have so much significance," Bullard said.

Bullard has spoken publicly about growing up without a father and how that experience drives his commitment to supporting children and families across the Tampa Bay area. He said he hopes the event sends a lasting message.

"The biggest lesson I hope that everyone carries from this is, number one, fatherhood is important. Male role models are important, but also family is important," Bullard said.

"Girls and guys need positive male role models just like they need positive female role models. I think both spectrums, both sexes give you a happy balance of being a whole individual, a happy individual, and an individual that understands what love, dignity and respect truly means," Bullard said.

Among those attending was Andre Belton Jr., who spent the day at the museum with his two children, Andre the Third and Devon.

"I really can't look at a day like Father's Day without celebrating with my family every step of the way," Belton said.

Belton said his own father set a high standard he feels compelled to carry forward.

"For someone that had a dad in their life and being such a role model for me, I was like, I have to continue to move the goalposts. My father set it so high, and so I want to continue to do the same," Belton said.

The event's broader goal was to celebrate fathers while also encouraging more men to be present and active in their children's lives.



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