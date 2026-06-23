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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 23

News tonight June 23
Polk County Sheriff's Office
News tonight June 23
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A Facebook photo showing a dog's mouth wrapped in duct tape leads to a Florida woman's arrest, a judge ruled the federal government cannot block SNAP aid from being used to buy candy and soda, and the hot weather pattern continues.

Top Headlines

Florida woman accused of duct-taping a dog's mouth shut faces over a dozen animal cruelty charges: PCSO

USF moves forward with new student veteran resource center

  • A national environmental advocacy group is calling for an investigation into the deaths of birds at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
    Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
    A duck and ducklings sit along the edge of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Friday, June 19, 2026, in Washington.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says hot weather and little rain will continue to be the pattern for much of the Tampa Bay area.

Hot weather with little rain for the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 23 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 23 8 p.m.

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