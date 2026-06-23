News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 23

A Facebook photo showing a dog's mouth wrapped in duct tape leads to a Florida woman's arrest, a judge ruled the federal government cannot block SNAP aid from being used to buy candy and soda, and the hot weather pattern continues.

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Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a woman on over a dozen animal neglect charges after a photo was posted on social media showing a dog's mouth wrapped in duct tape.

PCSO

The federal government can't block benefits from the nation's largest food aid program from being used to buy candy, soda and other sugary drinks, a judge ruled.

Later this summer, construction crews will break ground on a new veterans building on USF campus in St. Pete. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton spoke with a student who said veteran resources are critical to him.

USF moves forward with new student veteran resource center

A national environmental advocacy group is calling for an investigation into the deaths of birds at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo A duck and ducklings sit along the edge of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Friday, June 19, 2026, in Washington.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says hot weather and little rain will continue to be the pattern for much of the Tampa Bay area.

Hot weather with little rain for the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 23 from Tampa Bay 28: