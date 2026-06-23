Florida woman accused of duct-taping dog's mouth shut faces over a dozen animal cruelty charges: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a woman on over a dozen animal neglect charges after a photo was posted on social media showing a dog's mouth wrapped in duct tape.

PCSO said members of the sheriff’s office saw the photo on Facebook and immediately began trying to look for the dog

Detectives located the woman who posted the photo. PCSO said she told detectives said she found the dog under a wheelchair ramp in the Auburndale area. The woman said the dog appeared to be hyperventilating. She and her son cut the tape off the dog, and the dog began to breathe normally, PCSO said.

Detectives began searching the area for the owner and located Tammy Roosa, 57, of Auburndale, near 100 Chipman Lane, just off Old Berkley Road in Auburndale.

Roosa admitted to taping the dog's mouth shut the night before because she said the dog bit her, PCSO said.

Inside the Roosa’s RV, detectives found seven cats, three fish, two lovebirds, two finches, and a duck. The detectives also saw garbage, roaches, and the strong odor of feces and urine, PCSO said.

All the animals were taken to animal control for examination. The dog from the Facebook post, Cooper, was examined by animal control, and in addition to scarring from the duct tape, he was malnourished and had marks on his neck from being tied up for an extended period of time, PCSO said.

PCSO provided this photo of Cooper after being cared for at animal control:

PCSO

Roosa was arrested and charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and 15 counts of animal neglect.