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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 4

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 4
WFTS
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 4
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Pinellas County football coach was let go after the change to state background checks, criminals are harvesting Medicare beneficiary data through breaches and scams and Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain chances remain low for Tampa Bay

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INSERT — Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says dry weather continues for the Tampa Bay area. Low rain chances through the weekend.

Dry weather continues for Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 4 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 4 8 p.m.

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