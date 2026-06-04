News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 4

Pinellas County football coach was let go after the change to state background checks, criminals are harvesting Medicare beneficiary data through breaches and scams and Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain chances remain low for Tampa Bay

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A volunteer football coach with Pinellas County Schools says he was let go after a change in how the state does background checks. That coach says he had been completely honest about his troubled past. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd spoke with the coach and supporters wanting him reinstated. Clearwater football coach fighting to get back on the sidelines after state changes background checks

A cybercrime expert spoke with Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Adam Walser and said criminals are harvesting Medicare beneficiary data through breaches and scams, then selling it on the dark web for as little as $8 per identity.

The City of St. Petersburg has provided a list of services at risk due to the proposed property tax measure set to be voted on in November.

The House Oversight Committee released the transcript of its interview with former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was questioned about the Justice Department's handling of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Manuel Ceneta/AP Photo Former Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for her deposition at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Washington.

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Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says dry weather continues for the Tampa Bay area. Low rain chances through the weekend.

Dry weather continues for Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

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