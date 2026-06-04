LIST: St. Petersburg provides update on services at risk due to property tax overhaul

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has provided a list of services at risk due to the proposed property tax measure set to be voted on in November.
On June 2, lawmakers approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand homestead exemptions and impose new limits on local property taxes.
The City of St. Petersburg said it estimates a $38 million loss in property tax revenue in 2028 and a $75 million loss in 2029 due to the property tax ballot measure.
All property tax revenue will first go towards public safety (police and fire).
The City of St. Petersburg said it would have to significantly reduce services outside of public safey and implement increased use fees to maintain a balanced budget.
St. Petersburg provided this list of services at risk due to the tax measure:
- Community Enrichment - Operation and maintenance of city libraries, senior centers, and athletic and recreational facilities; and the mowing and maintenance of parks.
- Homeless Services - This includes city contributions to St. Vincent DePaul, Pinellas Safe Harbor and Pinellas Hope.
- Care for Seniors and the Disabled - This includes Meals on Wheels which provides thousands of meals for low-income seniors in the city.
- Arts and Culture Funding - This City of St. Petersburg provides support to the Florida Orchestra, the Arts Conservatory for Teens, a variety of museums, and the individual artists.
- Youth Employment and Crime Prevention Programs - Supporting our local workforce and working to improve public safety, the City supports intervention and diversion programming like, Forward Together, CALL, and Safe Summer, and workforce programs like the Mayor’s Future Ready Academy and a variety of literacy programs.
- Traffic signs, signal control, and street lighting
- Maintenance of engineering records, maps, GIS, etc.
- Planning and zoning services
- Codes inspections and compliance
- City administrative services, such as legal, procurement, HR, budget, and finance
- Community/customer services
- Historic and environmental preservation
- Intergovernmental coordination
- Management of city property
- Economic development and redevelopment coordination
St. Petersburg said it may also increase user fees for community events and affordable housing.
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