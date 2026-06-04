CLEARWATER — A volunteer football coach with Pinellas County Schools says he was let go after a change in how the state does background checks. That coach says he had been completely honest about his troubled past.

Dennis Tennell has been a volunteer football coach for Pinellas County Schools for the past nine years, most recently with Clearwater High School. He said it’s one of the most important parts of his life.

WATCH: Clearwater football coach fighting to get back on the sidelines after state changes background checks

Clearwater football coach fighting to get back on the sidelines after state changes background checks

‘It’s about the kids’ man, and if you don’t have good coaches and mentors then you are setting these kids up for failure,” said Tennell.

However, this season, Pinellas County Schools told Dennis he would not be allowed to return to the sidelines after failing a background check due to a felony for cocaine possession in 2007.

“Pinellas County knows about my background because I’ve been coaching 10 years, they see your background every year you are coaching football, you have to submit paperwork, they see the charges on there,” said Tennell.

Tennell said more than a dozen letters of support were submitted to the school district asking for his reinstatement, including one from Clearwater’s Head Football Coach Thor Jozwiak which says:

“I am writing to offer my strongest possible recommendation for Dennis Tennell and to advocate for his reinstatement as a volunteer football coach at Clearwater High School. Coach Tennell has served on my staff since 2022, and during that time he has made an undeniable impact on our football program and, more importantly, on the young men we serve.”

Former players say the team just won’t be the same without Coach Dennis.

“There’s a lot of former players that I still talk to that he’s still in contact with that he really helped them get into colleges, helped them get into high school, and put them on the right path,” said Parker Stirncorb.

“I was devastated and frustrated because he means a lot to the football players,” said Carmello Williams.

While Coach Dennis said he needs the team just as much as the team needs him.

“Me and my wife, we do game day meals, we do cook outs for the kids, we do all of this,” said Tennell. “Trust me, those kids are like my kids, and to try and take that from me it’s been actually worse going through this than actually going through the crime itself.”

Pinellas County School sent a statement saying:

Florida law now requires that school districts, including Pinellas County Schools, submit all fingerprint-based criminal background screenings through the state-wide Care Provider Background Screening Clearinghouse. The Clearinghouse applies the applicable state screening standards and determines whether an individual is eligible for clearance. As a result, some individuals who may have previously been approved under prior screening processes may not receive clearance under the current statewide review.

Individuals who are determined ineligible through the Clearinghouse are afforded both state and local appeal processes.

Tennell is hopeful, with support from the head coach and players, the district will reevaluate its decision.

“You know everybody deserves a second chance and I got my second chance and I ran with it, I didn’t get back in any trouble, so for us to be here right now I don’t even know why we’re here,” said Tennell.

Letter from Thor Jozwiak

I am writing to offer my strongest possible recommendation for Dennis Tennell and to advocate for his reinstatement as a volunteer football coach at Clearwater High School.



Coach Tennell has served as an assistant coach on my staff since 2022, and during that time, he has made an undeniable impact on our football program and, more importantly, on the young men we serve. As both a varsity and junior varsity defensive backs coach, and now recently stepping into the varsity defensive backs role for the 2026 spring season, he has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to player development, discipline, and character.



What sets Coach Tennell apart is not just his knowledge of the game, but the way he invests in our student-athletes as people. He is a true mentor—someone our players trust, respect, and look up to. He gives his time selflessly, always prioritizing what is best for the team and the growth of each individual. His presence extends far beyond the field; he models accountability, integrity, and pride in representing Clearwater High School.



Coach Tennell holds himself to an exceptionally high standard and challenges our players to do the same. He goes above and beyond in every aspect of his role, whether it’s preparing his position group, supporting fellow coaches, or ensuring that our athletes are developing into responsible young men. His passion and dedication are evident in everything he does.



This past week has made it clear just how valuable he is to our program. His absence has been felt not only in our coaching staff but among our players as well. Simply put, Coach Tennell is an asset to Clearwater High School Football and to the continued growth and success of our student-athletes.



I fully support and strongly recommend his reinstatement. Bringing Coach Tennell back would be in the best interest of our program, our school, and most importantly, our young men.



If you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thor Jozwiak



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.