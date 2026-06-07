News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 7

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Midweek rain return

Drought conditions are holding steady across inland areas despite recent showers, with dry, mostly sunny skies dominating the start of the week.

Latest forecast as rain chances are expected later this week

More of the top stories for June 7 from Tampa Bay 28: