News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 9

Pasco County mother is asking county leaders not to remove a roadside memorial for her 4-year-old son who was killed in a crash, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders interviews Byron Donalds, and some rain moves in.

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Hillsborough County commissioners voted Tuesday to delay a decision on whether to rezone the Pebble Creek Golf Course for homes after an email involving the golf course owner created a legal issue. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez talked to residents at the meeting who really want this three-year ordeal to end.

Pebble Creek Golf Course rezoning delayed again over email legal concerns

A Pasco County mother is asking county leaders not to remove a roadside memorial honoring her 4-year-old son, who was killed in a crash. Kaya Newsome tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler while she was recovering in the hospital, family members built the memorial near the spot on Eiland Boulevard where her son, Kyzer, died from the same crash. Pasco mother asks county to keep roadside memorial honoring son killed in crash

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders sat down with U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. He may be the clear Republican front-runner in the race for Florida governor, but he says he is not treating the nomination as a foregone conclusion.

A bill to provide nearly $70 billion for immigration enforcement narrowly passed the House on Tuesday and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, fueling the administration’s deportation agenda for the remainder of his time in the White House. Republicans used their majority to get the bill over the finish line, funding a pair of Homeland Security agencies through the next three years. The bill passed by a vote of 214-212, over the objections of Democrats.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances are up, but says rain will not hit everyone across the Tampa Bay area.

Latest forecast as rain is expected to come to the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 9 from Tampa Bay 28: