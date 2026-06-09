Pasco mother asks county to keep roadside memorial honoring son killed in crash

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Pasco County mother is asking county leaders not to remove a roadside memorial honoring her 4-year-old son, who was killed in a crash.

Kaya Newsome said while she was recovering in the hospital, family members built the memorial near the spot on Eiland Boulevard where her son, Kyzer, died from the same crash.

“It just made me feel like my family was there for me through what I was going through. And they were there for Kyzer,” Newsome said.

WFTS

The future of the memorial came into question after a resident filed a complaint with Pasco County. The resident wrote that they did not intend to be insensitive but believed the large display could distract drivers.

The issue sparked online discussion, prompting county officials to pause plans to remove the memorial.

Newsome said she disagrees with the argument that the memorial is a distraction.

“We should be able to grieve and cope how we want to where our dead ones died,” she said.

“I don’t understand the people saying it's a distraction. One, you are a licensed driver, you should know the rules. Not to be looking off the road. You should pull over and look. That’s the responsible thing to do. Two, it’s a memorial, and it indicates this is what I lost. This is where I last seen him. This is his last breath.”

Kayla Newsome

The complaint also noted that Kyzer's memorial is not the only roadside memorial along Eiland Boulevard. There are four memorials within less than four miles of the roadway.

Newsome said she hopes the memorial remains in place.

“I would at least like to see it stay until the wrecks on this road calm down. Because really, the memorials on this road, it’s a reminder this road is not safe at all,” she said.

County officials said no decision has been made about the memorial. Representatives from public works, traffic and engineering, and code compliance are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the county's current roadside memorial policy and whether changes are needed.

The county has not indicated whether the crash history along Eiland Boulevard will be part of the discussion.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.