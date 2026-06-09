NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners voted Tuesday to delay a decision on whether to rezone the Pebble Creek Golf Course for homes after an email involving the golf course owner created a legal issue.

WATCH: Pebble Creek Golf Course rezoning delayed again over email legal concerns

Pebble Creek Golf Course rezoning delayed again over email legal concerns

The board voted 5-1 to remand the case, with Commissioner Ken Hagan voting no. The next hearing is scheduled for July 20.

Developer G.L. Homes first brought the rezoning proposal to commissioners in 2023. After the board initially denied the request, the case went through the courts and was eventually sent back for reconsideration. Now, almost three years later, a final decision is still on hold.

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The county attorney said an email involving the golf course owner created a legal issue known as ex parte communication, raising concerns about fairness in the case. Staff asked for a limited review of this sentence from the email.

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"I believe the GL Project offers the best solution for residents," Commissioner Joshua Wostal said, reading the sentence at issue.

Wostal said he was reluctant to support the delay.

"I hate to do this just because it's, there's no way that this changes, in my opinion, the outcome. But I do agree that they have to have the right to communicate," Wostal said.

Hagan also criticized the move.

"Having represented Pebble Creek for 24 years, I feel very strongly that this board let the neighborhood down," Hagan said.

Neighbors remain divided on the project. Mark Davis, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, supports the rezoning and said he is open to any development at this point.

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"We don't like the way we're driving in here with the fence and all the other stuff. It looks horrible," Davis said. "We want the fences gone. And we want something approved, whether it's a park or development. It doesn't -- anything is better than what's there now."

Davis said he is not satisfied with Tuesday's outcome.

"We just want it done. I mean that's the bottom line," Davis said.

Skye Rodgers, who opposes the rezoning and was among those wearing red at Tuesday's hearing, said she was relieved by the remand but it wasn't for the reason she had hoped. She said she is uncertain about what it means.

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"I'm glad that they've remanded it, but I'm very confused as to what exactly the terms of this are," Rodgers said.

Rodgers said conditions have changed significantly since the original proposal was made and wants more research to be done.

"The fact is, many things have changed since 2023 with regards to flooding, with regards to traffic, with regards to just population growth and infrastructure in that area," Rodgers said.

Despite the delay, Rodgers said she is not confident the community's concerns will be addressed since the new hearing will only be focused on the contents of that email

"It still doesn't seem like our voices are going to be heard here regarding what has changed," Rodgers said.



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