News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 12

Inflation surged and shoppers are looking for ways to cut costs, gravesites were damaged at a Manatee cemetery and storms and rain have moved out of the area. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has more on whether we can expect more rain anytime soon.
Top Headlines
- Seventeen gravesites were found damaged at a historic cemetery in Manatee County, and deputies are asking for information.
- Inflation has surged to 3.8%, its highest in nearly three years, and grocery shoppers in Wesley Chapel tell Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez they are turning to discount stores to help cut costs.
- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor three new people who were exposed abroad to the hantavirus outbreak.
- A man was airlifted to a trauma center after sustaining a serious chainsaw injury on Tuesday in Pinellas County.
Florida's school speed zone cameras have captured about 1 million drivers speeding through school zones around the state since last year, but I-Team Investigator Katie LaGrone is examining a new court ruling by a traffic hearing officer in South Florida that raises questions about whether some of these devices are operating illegally.Driver’s case questions if Fla school speed zone cameras are illegally operating
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he doesn't think about the financial situation of Americans when he's considering making a deal with Iran to end the war.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the severe weather threat is ending, but some areas of the Tampa Bay area got significant rain.