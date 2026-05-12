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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 12

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Inflation surged and shoppers are looking for ways to cut costs, gravesites were damaged at a Manatee cemetery and storms and rain have moved out of the area. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has more on whether we can expect more rain anytime soon.

Top Headlines

Grocery shoppers in Wesley Chapel turn to discount stores as inflation hits 3.8%

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the severe weather threat is ending, but some areas of the Tampa Bay area got significant rain.

Rain to be expected in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 12 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 12 8 p.m.

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