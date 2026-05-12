News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 12

Inflation surged and shoppers are looking for ways to cut costs, gravesites were damaged at a Manatee cemetery and storms and rain have moved out of the area. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has more on whether we can expect more rain anytime soon.

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Seventeen gravesites were found damaged at a historic cemetery in Manatee County, and deputies are asking for information.



Inflation has surged to 3.8%, its highest in nearly three years, and grocery shoppers in Wesley Chapel tell Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez they are turning to discount stores to help cut costs.

Grocery shoppers in Wesley Chapel turn to discount stores as inflation hits 3.8%

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the severe weather threat is ending, but some areas of the Tampa Bay area got significant rain.

Rain to be expected in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

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